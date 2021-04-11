Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 245 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 245 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 267 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 219.36.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

