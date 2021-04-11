Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Insiders have sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

