Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $221.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $266.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

