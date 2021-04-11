Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,119 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

PTEN stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.