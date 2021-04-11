Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in World Acceptance by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $888.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,701. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.