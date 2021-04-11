Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,747 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.