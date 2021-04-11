Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 134.64 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.03. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

