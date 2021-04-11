Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.