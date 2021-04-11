Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Shares of VRTS opened at $252.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.24. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

