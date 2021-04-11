Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.