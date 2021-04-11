Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

