Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,838 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

