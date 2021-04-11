Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

