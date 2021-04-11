Virtu Financial LLC Invests $215,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,499 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 163,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $939.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

