Virtu Financial LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $887.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $313,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.