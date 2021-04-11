Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

