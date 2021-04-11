Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 43,870 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in DHT by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 310,738 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 226.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

