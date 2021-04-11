Vidulum (VDL) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $450,113.51 and approximately $6,143.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

