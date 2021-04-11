VIDT Datalink Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.50 or 0.00611012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031749 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.