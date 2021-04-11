VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 153,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.