Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Down 6.4%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.69. Approximately 1,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 933,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

The stock has a market cap of $789.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

