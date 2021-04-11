Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $74.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.90 million. Veritex reported sales of $74.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $302.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $304.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $315.40 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $315.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 227,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

