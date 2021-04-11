Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.