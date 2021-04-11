Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

