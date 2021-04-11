Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $132.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $81.19 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

