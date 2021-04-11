Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 228,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

