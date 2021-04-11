VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330,311 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.40% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $54,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

