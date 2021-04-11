Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 4.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. 60,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,658,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

