Unisocks (SOCKS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $105,482.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $79,620.98 or 1.32425955 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $25.00 million and $105,482.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00056538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00085181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00613515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.