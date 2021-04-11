UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

