UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $53,299.35 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13.

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $14,512.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $92.83 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

