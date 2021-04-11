Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 37,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 606,369 shares.The stock last traded at $55.00 and had previously closed at $56.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,381 shares of company stock worth $1,084,142. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

