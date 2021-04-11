UBS Group Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $178.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $170.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $156.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

