UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 823,018 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 823,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,517,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3,288.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

FTCH opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

