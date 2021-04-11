UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 97,424 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $45,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,927,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $52.80 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

