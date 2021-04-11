UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $43.42 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Alleghany worth $43,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 662.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $660.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.69 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $434.53 and a 12-month high of $669.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. Alleghany’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

