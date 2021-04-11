UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 41,813 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $49,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

