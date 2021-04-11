UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,290,283 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1,787.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $56,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 6,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 910,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

