Tushar Morzaria Buys 13,069 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.43) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

