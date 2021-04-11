Tushar Morzaria Buys 13,069 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).
Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.43) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.20.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
