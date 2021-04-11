Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.99

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $19.15. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 6,818 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $17,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $902,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

