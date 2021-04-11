TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 7% This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $371.56 million and $7.04 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 7% against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.55 or 0.00007628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00614974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00081213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00038189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00031789 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,717,225 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

