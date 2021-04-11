Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $65.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.39.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,899,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.