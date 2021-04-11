Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 181.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

NYSE VMC opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average is $151.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

