Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,012 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock opened at $254.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.09. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $196.54 and a 12 month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.