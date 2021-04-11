Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.69 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

