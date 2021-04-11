Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 430,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.67.

