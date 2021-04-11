Truist Financial Corp Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.