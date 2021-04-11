Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RadNet were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

