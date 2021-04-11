Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 13,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,349,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Specifically, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,696 shares of company stock valued at $526,993 over the last three months.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

