Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

TOLWF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

